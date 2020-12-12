AVN 78.44 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.76%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 12, 2020
Markets

THE RUPEE: Largely unchanged

BR Research 12 Dec 2020

KARACHI: On Friday close, PKR remained largely unchanged except for a half rupee loss against Euro in open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee remained unchanged for buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 160.10 and 160.20 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR remained unchanged for buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 160.20 and 160.50 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 193 and 194.50 respectively thus reversing yesterday's losses.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR remained unchanged for buying while gaining 5 paisas for selling closing at 43.50 and 43.75 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR remained unchanged for buying and selling closing at 42.35 and 42.50 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 160.20
Open Offer     Rs 160.50
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Friday.

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 160.10
Offer Rate     Rs 160.20
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee appreciated its worth in the process of trading against the greenback and the British pound in the local currency market on Friday.

Following fresh buyers' interest in the market, the greenback remained under selling pressure throughout the trading session and ended lower for buying and selling at Rs 160.20 and Rs 161.20 against the overnight closing trend of Rs 160.30 and Rs 161.50 respectively, local currency dealers said.

In addition, the national currency continued its upward journey for the second consecutive day against the pound sterling. Consequently, the pound's buying and selling rates declined from Thursday's closing of Rs 211.50 and Rs 213.40 to Rs 210.00 and Rs 211.80 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered 70 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Friday.

The dollar opened at Rs160.50(buying) and Rs 160.60(selling) against last rate of Rs161.20(buying) and Rs 161.30(selling).

It closed at Rs160.50(buying) and Rs 160.60(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 108,100 (selling) and Rs108,000(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

