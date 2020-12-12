Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
12 Dec 2020
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (December 11, 2020).
=========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=========================================================================================
JS Global Cap. AL-Abbas Sugar 405,968 345.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 405,968 345.00
Sherman Sec. Azgard Nine Ltd. 325,500 23.96
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 325,500 23.96
Sherman Sec. Bank Al-Falah Ltd. 43,500 34.98
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 43,500 34.98
Alfalah Sec. Habib Bank Ltd. 1,000,000 133.00
JS Global Cap. 140,000 132.79
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,140,000 132.97
Azee Sec. Hascol Petroleum 176,000 15.04
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 176,000 15.04
JS Global Cap. Jah. Siddiqui & Co. 5,010,000 28.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,010,000 28.00
Growth Sec. National Refinery 10,000 291.22
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 291.22
JS Global Cap. Nishat Mills 592,500 90.41
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 592,500 90.41
JS Global Cap. Nishat (Chunain) 1,752,500 38.22
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,752,500 38.22
Ist Equity Mod. Pak Refinery 55,500 20.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 55,500 20.15
BIPL Securities Pakistan Petroleum 500 95.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 95.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Roshan Packages Ltd. 10,000 36.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 36.00
Adam Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 50,000 76.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 76.00
AKD Sec. United Bank Limited 500,000 121.58
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 121.58
Ghani Osman Sec. Unity Foods Limited 5,000 28.75
Topline Sec. 2,500,000 28.50
New Peak Securities 18,000 28.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,523,000 28.50
AKD Sec. Worldcall Telecom Ltd 35,000,000 0.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,000,000 0.90
=========================================================================================
Total Turnover 47,594,968
=========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2020
Comments are closed on this story.