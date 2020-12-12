AVN 78.44 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.76%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
CHCC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.36%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.16 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.9%)
EFERT 61.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
EPCL 48.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.89%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
HASCOL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 132.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.6%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUMNL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.29%)
KAPCO 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.17%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
MLCF 41.56 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.09%)
OGDC 102.56 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.19%)
PAEL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.11%)
PIBTL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
PIOC 94.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.78%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.84%)
PSO 201.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.6%)
SNGP 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.5%)
STPL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-5.77%)
TRG 77.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.52%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.97%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 12 Dec 2020

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (December 11, 2020).

=========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=========================================================================================
Member                         Company                            Turnover          Rates
Name                                                             of Shares
=========================================================================================
JS Global Cap.                 AL-Abbas Sugar                      405,968         345.00
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            405,968         345.00
Sherman Sec.                   Azgard Nine Ltd.                    325,500          23.96
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            325,500          23.96
Sherman Sec.                   Bank Al-Falah Ltd.                   43,500          34.98
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             43,500          34.98
Alfalah Sec.                   Habib Bank Ltd.                   1,000,000         133.00
JS Global Cap.                                                     140,000         132.79
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          1,140,000         132.97
Azee Sec.                      Hascol Petroleum                    176,000          15.04
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            176,000          15.04
JS Global Cap.                 Jah. Siddiqui & Co.               5,010,000          28.00
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          5,010,000          28.00
Growth Sec.                    National Refinery                    10,000         291.22
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             10,000         291.22
JS Global Cap.                 Nishat Mills                        592,500          90.41
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            592,500          90.41
JS Global Cap.                 Nishat (Chunain)                  1,752,500          38.22
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          1,752,500          38.22
Ist Equity Mod.                Pak Refinery                         55,500          20.15
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             55,500          20.15
BIPL Securities                Pakistan Petroleum                      500          95.00
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                500          95.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec.               Roshan Packages Ltd.                 10,000          36.00
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             10,000          36.00
Adam Sec.                      TRG Pakistan Ltd.                    50,000          76.00
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             50,000          76.00
AKD Sec.                       United Bank Limited                 500,000         121.58
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            500,000         121.58
Ghani Osman Sec.               Unity Foods Limited                   5,000          28.75
Topline Sec.                                                     2,500,000          28.50
New Peak Securities                                                 18,000          28.60
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          2,523,000          28.50
AKD Sec.                       Worldcall Telecom Ltd            35,000,000           0.90
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         35,000,000           0.90
=========================================================================================
                               Total Turnover                   47,594,968
=========================================================================================

