KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (December 11, 2020).

========================================================================================= CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ========================================================================================= Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ========================================================================================= JS Global Cap. AL-Abbas Sugar 405,968 345.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 405,968 345.00 Sherman Sec. Azgard Nine Ltd. 325,500 23.96 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 325,500 23.96 Sherman Sec. Bank Al-Falah Ltd. 43,500 34.98 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 43,500 34.98 Alfalah Sec. Habib Bank Ltd. 1,000,000 133.00 JS Global Cap. 140,000 132.79 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,140,000 132.97 Azee Sec. Hascol Petroleum 176,000 15.04 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 176,000 15.04 JS Global Cap. Jah. Siddiqui & Co. 5,010,000 28.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,010,000 28.00 Growth Sec. National Refinery 10,000 291.22 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 291.22 JS Global Cap. Nishat Mills 592,500 90.41 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 592,500 90.41 JS Global Cap. Nishat (Chunain) 1,752,500 38.22 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,752,500 38.22 Ist Equity Mod. Pak Refinery 55,500 20.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 55,500 20.15 BIPL Securities Pakistan Petroleum 500 95.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 95.00 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Roshan Packages Ltd. 10,000 36.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 36.00 Adam Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 50,000 76.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 76.00 AKD Sec. United Bank Limited 500,000 121.58 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 121.58 Ghani Osman Sec. Unity Foods Limited 5,000 28.75 Topline Sec. 2,500,000 28.50 New Peak Securities 18,000 28.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,523,000 28.50 AKD Sec. Worldcall Telecom Ltd 35,000,000 0.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,000,000 0.90 ========================================================================================= Total Turnover 47,594,968 =========================================================================================

