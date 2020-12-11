Business & Finance
ECB debated 750bn euros bond buys before settling for less
11 Dec 2020
FRANKFURT: European Central Bank policymakers began their informal discussions on a new stimulus package last week with a proposed 750 billion euros worth of additional bond purchases before settling for half a trillion euros on Thursday, two sources said.
The expansion of the ECB's Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme was the centre-piece of the ECB's pandemic-fighting package, which was unveiled on Thursday after a tense meeting.
