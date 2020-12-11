AVN 77.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.14%)
Gold stocks likely to push Australian shares lower on open, NZ up

  • Safe-haven gold eased on Thursday, as persistent vaccine optimism drove investors towards risk assets.
Reuters 11 Dec 2020

Australian shares are set to open lower on Friday, with the country's prominent gold sector likely to come under pressure after an overnight drop in prices.

Safe-haven gold eased on Thursday, as persistent vaccine optimism drove investors towards risk assets.

The local share price index futures

fell 0.5, a 33.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark had closed down 0.7% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% in early trade.

