AVN 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.8%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.59%)
DCL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
DGKC 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.29%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.29%)
FCCL 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HASCOL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
HBL 133.61 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.02%)
HUBC 79.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.09%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.98%)
KAPCO 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
MLCF 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.84%)
OGDC 101.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.92%)
PIBTL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.34%)
PIOC 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.79%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PSO 199.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
SNGP 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
STPL 19.57 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.32%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.4%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.84%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,428 Increased By ▲ 20.18 (0.46%)
BR30 22,367 Increased By ▲ 91.22 (0.41%)
KSE100 42,306 Increased By ▲ 101.81 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,672 Decreased By ▼ -19.43 (-0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Health workers involved in Covid testing still unpaid

Abdul Rasheed Azad 11 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has not paid salaries to the ground staff involved in the Covid-19 testing in federal capital for the past seven months; while salaries to the microbiologists dealing with the Covid-19 in Punjab has not been paid since September, it is learnt from various reliable sources.

According to sources with the advent of the Covid-19, the Federal Ministry of National Health Services deputed the staff working with Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) to conduct Covid-19 tests and the National Institute of Health (NIH) and the District Health Officer (DHO) office Islamabad in March 2020.

Sources further said over 120 people were performing Covid-19 duties but since the pandemic began, they had not been paid salaries. They said total salary of a vaccinator was Rs20,400 per month and Rs10,000 risk allowance per month, the staff had only received risk allowance twice, while not a single salary.

They said the DHO and other officials had sent various communiqués to the senior officials of the Health Ministry but as yet no arrangements had been made to clear the salaries of the staff. Sources said that the contracts of the staff had been renewed for a year but the salaries were still due.

Moreover, the sources also said that microbiologists working day in day out to deal with coronavirus had not been paid any salaries since September nor their contracts been renewed all across Punjab. The Business Recorder has approached the senior officials of the Health Ministry, the NIH and the EPI but they did not give any response.

One of the Health Ministry official Sajjad Shah told that salaries to all the government employees including contractual were being released as per their contracts. He added that the health minister and the secretary health are not aware of the situation, if any employees of any attached department of the ministry are not getting salaries since months.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Health workers involved in Covid testing still unpaid

ADB says economy 'recovering'

MoC proposes concessionary rates of power to cement industry

Ravi City project: China, companies want to invest $8bn, PM told

ECB gives euro zone new shot in arm to fight pandemic

EU unveils plans to avoid Brexit chaos as 'no deal' looms larger

Mobile device manufacturers: Has govt backed out?

Roshan Digital Account: Expats remit highest-ever daily amount

EPZA chairman Ranjha's contract terminated

Pakistan, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, Turkey: Moody's upgrades long-term FC deposit ratings of 29 banks

PM urges PDM to delay gatherings due to surge in Covid-19 cases

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.