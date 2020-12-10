Business & Finance
Italy's funding costs fall to record lows at auction
- In the last BTP bond auction this year, the Treasury sold the top planned 5.75 billion euros ($6.96 billion), attracting orders for 8.07 billion euros.
10 Dec 2020
ROME: Italy's borrowing costs for 3-year and 7-year BTP bonds hit fresh record lows at an auction on Thursday.
In the last BTP bond auction this year, the Treasury sold the top planned 5.75 billion euros ($6.96 billion), attracting orders for 8.07 billion euros.
It placed 2.75 billion euros of a 3-year BTP maturing in January 2024 at a -0.30pc gross yield, the lowest ever, compared with -0.19pc last month.
Rome also sold 3 billion euros of a 7-year BTP bond due in September 2027 at a 0.19pc gross yield, the lowest ever, compared with 0.35pc at the previous sale in mid-November.
Opposition's rallies pose threat to people's lives, makes no difference to govt: PM
Italy's funding costs fall to record lows at auction
Pakistan condemns India's 'false propaganda campaign’ to defame it internationally
Global tech firms seek PM's assistance for critical changes to new social media rules
India's 15-year-old disinformation, influence operation against Pakistan exposed
An antitrust lawsuit in US calls for the breakup of Facebook
DRAP cuts price of drug being used to treat COVID-19 patients
CTD arrests five RAW-linked terrorists from Lahore
Pakistan Army put on high alert amid threat of Indian attack
Saudi prince asks US court to dismiss 'assassination' lawsuit
India could launch false flag operation against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal problems: Qureshi
Mnuchin says COVID aid checks would spur more jobs than unemployment supplement
Read more stories
Comments