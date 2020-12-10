AVN 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 137.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
DCL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
DGKC 108.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
EFERT 61.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
FCCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
HASCOL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
HBL 130.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)
HUBC 84.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
JSCL 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
KAPCO 28.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
KEL 3.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
MLCF 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
OGDC 101.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PAEL 35.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
PIOC 94.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.24%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
PPL 89.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
PSO 199.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.05%)
SNGP 44.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
STPL 18.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 74.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.19%)
UNITY 27.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,407 Increased By ▲ 20.95 (0.48%)
BR30 22,275 Increased By ▲ 167.04 (0.76%)
KSE100 42,204 Increased By ▲ 102.25 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,691 Increased By ▲ 57.95 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares set to follow Wall Street lower; NZ down

  • US stocks retreated on Wednesday from record levels on the halting progress of economic stimulus talks, while gold fell more than 2% due to optimism over incoming COVID-19 vaccines.
Reuters 10 Dec 2020

Australian shares are set to open lower on Thursday, tracking a slump in US peers as stimulus talks dragged on, while losses in the country's heavyweight gold stocks after an overnight slump in bullion prices are likely to pressure the index.

US stocks retreated on Wednesday from record levels on the halting progress of economic stimulus talks, while gold fell more than 2% due to optimism over incoming COVID-19 vaccines.

The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 26.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% by 0957 GMT.

Australian shares

Australian shares set to follow Wall Street lower; NZ down

Biden says 'right moment' for Pentagon nominee Austin, amid concerns over recent Army service

Facebook faces US lawsuits that could force sale of Instagram, WhatsApp

Cabinet committees to be reconstituted?

PM hails Biden's declared intent to target dirty money

Fitch says upgrades of major economies unlikely in 2021

Federal, provincial govts & autonomous bodies: Re-lending of loans at actual borrowing costs proposed

'Profit on debt': Overseas Pakistanis required to produce tax exemption certificate

Commercial basis: Importers allowed to make vaccine available

Pandemic putting democracy under threat: study

WB approves $300 million financing for two Sindh projects

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters