AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.54%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
DGKC 108.50 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.25%)
EFERT 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.49%)
EPCL 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
HASCOL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.77%)
HBL 130.96 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.27%)
HUBC 84.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
JSCL 28.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.17%)
KAPCO 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.56%)
KEL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.23%)
MLCF 41.88 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.46%)
OGDC 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.85%)
PAEL 35.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.09%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.53%)
PPL 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.4%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.78%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,407 Increased By ▲ 20.95 (0.48%)
BR30 22,275 Increased By ▲ 167.04 (0.76%)
KSE100 42,204 Increased By ▲ 102.25 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,691 Increased By ▲ 57.95 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil turns negative after unexpected massive US crude stock build

  • US crude stocks up 15.2 mln bbls,biggest build since April-EIA.
  • US net imports of crude oil rise by highest on record.
  • US dollar falls to 2-1/2-year lows.
Reuters 09 Dec 2020

NEW YORK: Oil prices fell about 1% Wednesday, reversing strong gains after data showed US crude stockpiles jumped unexpectedly in their largest build since April amid a record surge in imports.

US crude inventories rose by 15.2 million barrels to 503.2 million barrels last week, according to the Energy Information Administration, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.4 million-barrel drop..

Brent crude fell 21 cents, or 0.4%, to $48.63 a barrel by 11:09 a.m. EST (1609 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1> fell 39 cents, or 0.9%, to $45.21.

"I'm trying to get my jaw off the ground here...15 million barrels is an off-the-charts build," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

US net imports of crude oil rose by 2.7 million barrels per day last week, the biggest increase on record, as exports plunged.

"It looks like the Saudis are targeting the US inventories situation again, sending barrels here," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

US gasoline and distillate stockpiles were also markedly higher as refineries boosted output.

"The significant increase in gasoline and distillate inventories is likely a result of lower oil demand post the Thanksgiving holiday, as well as additional stay at home measures across country," said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.?

Earlier in the session, oil rose as news about COVID-19 vaccines lifted investor hopes for a recovery in fuel demand and the US dollar, in which oil is traded, reached 2-1/2-year lows.

Britain began mass vaccinations on Tuesday. Expectations that others will soon follow helped offset fears about a sharp rise in coronavirus cases globally that has led to new restrictions on movements around the world.

The vaccine news helped offset some fears from a sharp rise in coronavirus cases globally that has led to a string of renewed lockdowns, including strict measures in California, Germany and South Korea.

"The worsening COVID situation, in particular in Europe, is weighing on prices," research firm JBC Energy said.

Oil prices

Oil turns negative after unexpected massive US crude stock build

WB approves $300mn for Pakistan’s Natural Disasters, Solid Waste Management

PDM receiving foreign funding, claims Shireen Mazari

Pakistan adopts multi-pronged approach to check population growth: President

Rs17bn development package to change fate of Sialkot: PM

Record 1.8 million returns filed with Rs22bn Income Tax

US Election, sports and COVID -19 among Google's top Pakistan trending searches in 2020

Threat alert: Terrorists could target PDM leadership during Lahore rally, warn security agencies

More than 80 million people displaced globally due to violence in 2020 conflicts: UN

Russia offers Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan

Lockdown imposed in more areas of Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur as COVID-19 cases continue rapid surge

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters