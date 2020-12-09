AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.54%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
DGKC 108.50 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.25%)
EFERT 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.49%)
EPCL 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
HASCOL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.77%)
HBL 130.96 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.27%)
HUBC 84.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
JSCL 28.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.17%)
KAPCO 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.56%)
KEL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.23%)
MLCF 41.88 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.46%)
OGDC 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.85%)
PAEL 35.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.09%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.53%)
PPL 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.4%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.78%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,410 Increased By ▲ 23.94 (0.55%)
BR30 22,289 Increased By ▲ 180.72 (0.82%)
KSE100 42,177 Increased By ▲ 74.75 (0.18%)
KSE30 17,688 Increased By ▲ 54.2 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold slips from 2-week high as equities climb on vaccine cheer

  • Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,858.80 per ounce by 0600 GMT, after hitting its highest since Nov. 23 at $1875.07 on Tuesday, while US gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,864.00 per ounce.
Reuters 09 Dec 2020

Gold prices slipped from a two-week peak on Wednesday as encouraging coronavirus vaccine developments pushed investors toward riskier equities, with global shares rising to a record high.

Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,858.80 per ounce by 0600 GMT, after hitting its highest since Nov. 23 at $1875.07 on Tuesday, while US gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,864.00 per ounce.

"Market action across global markets is swinging between vaccine driven optimism and hopes for US fiscal stimulus...so risk sentiment is positive," said Harshal Barot, a senior research consultant for South Asia at Metals Focus.

Global equities traded higher on Wednesday after Britain started mass-vaccinating its people using a fully-tested shot and Johnson & Johnson said it could obtain late-stage vaccine trial results earlier than expected.

Gold is much better placed to weather any vaccine-related news and remains a buy on dips trade, Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA, said.

US President Donald Trump's administration proposed a $916 billion aid package, while Congressional lawmakers were still working on resolving differences on the inclusion of business liability protections and state and local government aid.

Stimulus measures will be key as they will weaken the dollar and generate more liquidity that will move into gold, said Michael Langford, executive director at corporate advisory and consultancy firm AirGuide.

Investors also looked forward to the US Federal Reserve two-day policy meeting next week for clues on the direction monetary policy is likely to take.

"A dovish FOMC, particularly in the scenario where they look to cap rates in the longer end of the US yield curve, should relight the gold rally," OANDA's Halley said.

coronavirus vaccine Spot gold AirGuide

Gold slips from 2-week high as equities climb on vaccine cheer

Lockdown imposed in more areas of Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur as COVID-19 cases continue rapid surge

PM Khan welcomes Joe Biden’s ‘declared intent’ to target dirty money, offshore tax havens

US House overwhelmingly passes $740 billion defence bill, defying Trump veto threat

UAE registers China's Sinopharm vaccine, says 86% effective

Arab Spring: How the West missed a date with history

IMF programme's 'criticality' explained by PM: Govt ought to have gone straightaway

With vaccine drawing closer, US tops 15 million coronavirus cases

FBI was 'persistent' about getting information in Huawei CFO's extradition case, court hears

Biden team to review sanctions operations at US Treasury: Bloomberg News

Biden, introducing health teams, vows 100mn COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters