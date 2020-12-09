AVN 77.68 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.91%)
BOP 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 137.00 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (1.4%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
DGKC 108.52 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (2.27%)
EFERT 61.27 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.44%)
EPCL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.9%)
FFL 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.49%)
HBL 130.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
HUBC 84.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.61%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.8%)
JSCL 28.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.13%)
KAPCO 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
KEL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.54%)
MLCF 41.72 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.06%)
OGDC 100.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.35%)
PAEL 35.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.74%)
PIOC 94.40 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.98%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.74%)
PPL 89.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
PSO 199.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.55%)
SNGP 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.72%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 74.98 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.75%)
UNITY 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
BR100 4,406 Increased By ▲ 19.43 (0.44%)
BR30 22,241 Increased By ▲ 132.36 (0.6%)
KSE100 42,193 Increased By ▲ 91.55 (0.22%)
KSE30 17,671 Increased By ▲ 38.15 (0.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Canada confident in vaccine deliveries even if US blocks exports

  • Canada has reported 423,000 infections and nearly 13,000 deaths from the pandemic, as the second wave sets record-high cases this winter.
Reuters 09 Dec 2020

OTTAWA/TORONTO: Canada is confident there will be no disruption of COVID-19 vaccine supplies even if the United States blocks their export because vaccines are manufactured in several countries, a government official said on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump issued an executive order to ensure Americans are first in line for domestically produced coronavirus vaccines.

That raised questions about availability of the vaccines being jointly developed by Pfizer Inc and German partner BionNTech SE, first in line for regulatory approval in Canada.

Dominic LeBlanc, minister of intergovernmental affairs, said Canada was confident Pfizer and other companies obligated to deliver vaccine doses to Canada will meet those obligations.

He said Canada's purchases are not tied to any one manufacturing site, and noted Pfizer manufactures in Europe as well as the United States.

Pfizer Canada spokeswoman Christina Antoniou said the company is committed to honoring agreements with Canada. "We are a global company that prioritizes patients all over the world," she said in response to a question about Trump's executive order.

Canada is expected to receive up to 249,000 doses of Pfizer's shots this month.

Quebec plans to start inoculating residents and staff next week at two long-term care facilities.

Residents in long-term care facilities accounted for most of Quebec's deaths during the first wave.

Maimonides, one of the two care homes, has installed freezers and expects two boxes of doses, said Francine Dupuis, associate chief executive of an integrated health network serving West-Central Montreal.

"We have practiced, we have worked for a number of days to get ready, to have all the logistics in place," Dupuis said.

Canada has reported 423,000 infections and nearly 13,000 deaths from the pandemic, as the second wave sets record-high cases this winter.

Alberta, which has the highest provincial rate of active cases, said it would close gyms and casinos, and halt dining inside restaurants as of Sunday.

Premier Jason Kenney, who had resisted other provinces' stricter measures, said Alberta needed to slow a surge in hospitalizations and deaths.

Manitoba extended its strict public health restrictions to early January.

Britons on Tuesday become the first to receive the Pfizer vaccine outside of clinical trials.

coronavirus vaccines. BionNTech

Canada confident in vaccine deliveries even if US blocks exports

PM Khan welcomes Joe Biden’s ‘declared intent’ to target dirty money, offshore tax havens

US House overwhelmingly passes $740 billion defence bill, defying Trump veto threat

UAE registers China's Sinopharm vaccine, says 86% effective

IMF programme's 'criticality' explained by PM: Govt ought to have gone straightaway

With vaccine drawing closer, US tops 15 million coronavirus cases

FBI was 'persistent' about getting information in Huawei CFO's extradition case, court hears

Biden team to review sanctions operations at US Treasury: Bloomberg News

Biden, introducing health teams, vows 100mn COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days

Third party administrator on KE: Proposal 'formally' discussed

Govt says prices of wheat flour, sugar have fallen

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters