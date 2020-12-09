Spot gold may test resistance at $1,881

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,881 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,899.

The resistance is identified as the 86.4% retracement on the downtrend from $1,898.81 to $1,764.29. A big part of the trend has been reversed.

Chances are the high of $1,898.81 will be revisited.

Immediate support is at $1,859, a break below which could cause a drop into $1,832-$1,847 range.

On the daily chart, a retracement analysis on the fall from $1,965.33 to $1,764.29 reveals that gold briefly pierced above a resistance at $1,865, the 50% level.

The metal is expected to rise towards $1,889. Wave pattern suggests the progress of a wave X, which may travel to a higher level of $1,918.

