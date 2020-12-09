AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
BOP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 135.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 106.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.29%)
EFERT 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
EPCL 46.62 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.21%)
FCCL 21.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.87%)
HASCOL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HBL 130.61 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.26%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.54%)
JSCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.35%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
MLCF 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
OGDC 100.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.87%)
PAEL 35.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
PIOC 93.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.82%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.65%)
PSO 200.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.56%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
TRG 72.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.26%)
UNITY 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
BR100 4,387 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-0.04%)
BR30 22,108 Decreased By ▼ -35.74 (-0.16%)
KSE100 42,102 Decreased By ▼ -13.53 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,633 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cotton slips as speculators liquidate ahead of WASDE report

  • The cotton contract for March was down 0.49 cent, or 0.7%, at 71.89 cents per lb.
  • We do not expect nearby futures to trade above 75 cents over the near-term and probably not below 65, if 67.50 is breached. Overall, demand is nothing to be excited about.
Reuters 09 Dec 2020

Cotton prices fell on Tuesday following a sharp rise in the last session as speculators squared positions ahead of a federal supply and demand report due later this week, while overall demand remained soft amid rising COVID-19 cases.

The cotton contract for March was down 0.49 cent, or 0.7%, at 71.89 cents per lb by 11:58 a.m. EST (1658 GMT), after rising more than 1% in the previous session.

"Today's volatility is likely because of the WASDE release on Thursday. Specs are heavily long and we are probably seeing pre-report liquidation," said Louis Rose, director of research and analytics at Tennessee-based Rose Commodity Group.

"We do not expect nearby futures to trade above 75 cents over the near-term and probably not below 65, if 67.50 is breached. Overall, demand is nothing to be excited about," he added.

Market participants now await the USDA's monthly World Agriculture Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report on Thursday and weekly export sales report.

Strict restrictions in California due to surging coronavirus cases also weighed on investor sentiment.

Nationwide, US COVID-19 infections are at their peak, with an average of 193,863 new cases reported each day over the past week, according to a Reuters tally of official data, and health officials warned the worst is yet to come.

Meanwhile, the US Congress is expected to vote this week on a one-week stopgap funding bill to provide more time to reach a deal on COVID-19 economic relief.

Total futures market volume fell by 16,060 to 8,148 lots.

Certificated cotton stocks deliverable as of Dec. 4 totaled 100,647 480-lb bales, down from 101,220 in the previous session.

Cotton prices

Cotton slips as speculators liquidate ahead of WASDE report

Four Pakistanis make it to the Forbes 30 under 30 for North America

COVID hotspots: 'Smart lockdown' enforced in 55 areas of Lahore

Opposition spreading COVID-19 by holding rallies, says PM

Pakistan-China ink defense cooperation deal to counter US-India pact

As political tensions rise, PML-N, PPP declare intention to resign from NA at an ‘appropriate time’ if required

Lahore police book Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders for violating COVID-19 SOPs

Pakistan looks to new tech to curb crop burning and cut smog

PTV terminates eight employees, including Rashid Latif

Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws

Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters