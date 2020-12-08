Business & Finance
U.S. airline passenger traffic down 62pc in October
- The 62pc decline from October 2019 was the smallest year-to-year decrease since March when the coronavirus pandemic slashed U.S. travel demand.
08 Dec 2020
WASHINGTON: U.S. airlines carried 62pc fewer passengers in October over the same month last year, the U.S. Transportation Department said Tuesday.
The 62pc decline from October 2019 was the smallest year-to-year decrease since March when the coronavirus pandemic slashed U.S. travel demand.
The largest airlines carried 29.9 million passengers in October down from 78.3 million passengers in October 2019. U.S. domestic demand was down 60pc and international demand was off 77pc.
