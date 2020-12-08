World
France's Macron says nuclear will remain key for energy mix
- Macron also said during a visit to EDF unit Framatome that studies and work on new-generation nuclear technology would continue.
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that nuclear energy would remain a pillar of the French energy mix for decades to come.
Macron also said during a visit to EDF unit Framatome that studies and work on new-generation nuclear technology would continue.
He said nuclear energy was essential for energy independence and reducing carbon emissions.
