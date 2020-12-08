AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
Corn, wheat steady-down 2 cents; soy down 8-10 cents

  • Benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract found support at the low end of its 20-day Bollinger range during overnight trading.
Reuters 08 Dec 2020

CHICAGO: Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday.

WHEAT - Steady to down 2 cents per bushel

Position-squaring expected ahead of U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report on Thursday that is expected to show an increase in the global wheat stocks forecast.

Benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract found support at the low end of its 20-day Bollinger range during overnight trading.

CBOT March soft red winter wheat last traded off 3/4 cent at $5.76-3/4 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was 2 cents lower at $5.43-1/2. MGEX March spring wheat was last down 1 cent at $5.47-3/4.

CORN - Steady to down 2 cents per bushel

Corn easing on weakness in soybeans. Some crop-boosting rain in South America adding pressure but technical buying to limit declines.

CBOT March corn futures contract found support at its 30-day moving average overnight.

CBOT March corn was last down 1-1/2 cents at $4.22-1/2 per bushel.

SOYBEANS - Down 8 to 10 cents per bushel

Soybeans falling on concerns about rising tensions between the United States and top soy buyer China.

China vowed to take "reciprocal" retaliation against the United States on Monday to protest U.S. sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong.

Most-active soybean futures contract has dropped in five of the previous six sessions, with losses spurred by fund-selling.

CBOT January soybeans last traded 9 cents lower at $11.49-1/2 per bushel.

