ICT admin for strict implementation of SOPs at mosques, Imambargahs

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has appealed the mosques and Imambargah management to strictly observe anti-coronavirus guidelines during prayers to avoid the potential risk of the pandemic infection and community transmission at the area.

The ICT teams comprising assistant commissioners, magistrates were paying regular visits at the mosques and Imambargahs to ensure the implementation of anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs),additional deputy commissioner, Asif Raheem told APP on Tuesday.

He said, he himself was holding meetings with leading Ulema from all sects to apprise them about the Covid-19 Sops in light with directions of National Command Operation Center (NCOC).

The Ulema were asked to highlight SOPs in Friday’s sermons and sensitized the public to isolate themselves and observe quarantine if anyone tested positive for COVID-19.

He said Covid-19 is a serious issue and whole world is facing this pandemic. So, it was the responsibility of everyone who visit the mosque to demonstrate seriousness towards the situation and strictly adhere to SOPs.

The mosque administrations were asked to make proper arrangements to observe the SOPs, beside social distancing among the prayer participants, the director said.

Raheem urged the philanthropists to cooperate for provision of masks and sanitizers into the mosques at their respective areas.