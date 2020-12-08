AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
Pakistan

IRSA releases 84,000 cusecs water

  • According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1477.09 feet, which was 85.09 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.
APP 08 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 84,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 47,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1477.09 feet, which was 85.09 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 23,100 cusecs and outflow as 35,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1175.25 feet, which was 135.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 7,600 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 52,300, 45,600 and 8,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 9,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

