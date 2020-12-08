Business & Finance
Indonesia raises 6.14trn rupiah from Islamic bond auction
- The comparable project-based sukuk were sold with lower average yields than in the previous auction on Nov. 24.
08 Dec 2020
JAKARTA: Indonesia raised 6.14 trillion rupiah ($435.5 million) from an Islamic bonds auction on Tuesday, slightly above indicative target, the finance ministry said in a statement.
The comparable project-based sukuk were sold with lower average yields than in the previous auction on Nov. 24.
The auction drew bids amounting to 27.8 trillion rupiah.
Opposition spreading COVID-19 by holding rallies, says PM
Indonesia raises 6.14trn rupiah from Islamic bond auction
Pakistan-China ink defense cooperation deal to counter US-India pact
As political tensions rise, PML-N, PPP declare intention to resign from NA at an ‘appropriate time’ if required
Lahore police book Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders for violating COVID-19 SOPs
Pakistan looks to new tech to curb crop burning and cut smog
PTV terminates eight employees, including Rashid Latif
Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws
Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report
Millions of Californians locked down, UK to start vaccinating
Rising tension: India skips Canada-led COVID-19 meeting over Trudeau's remarks
Violation of religious freedom: US govt places Pakistan and China among 'countries of particular concern'
Read more stories
Comments