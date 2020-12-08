AVN 78.69 Increased By ▲ 5.48 (7.49%)
BOP 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
CHCC 134.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
DCL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.53%)
DGKC 106.97 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.11%)
EFERT 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
EPCL 46.50 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.94%)
FCCL 21.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.53%)
HASCOL 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
HBL 130.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.33%)
HUBC 83.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.07%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.88%)
JSCL 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.85%)
KAPCO 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
MLCF 40.56 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
OGDC 100.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.62%)
PAEL 35.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.96%)
PIBTL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
PIOC 93.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
PPL 89.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.82%)
PSO 200.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.48%)
SNGP 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
STPL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
TRG 74.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.58%)
UNITY 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
WTL 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
BR100 4,395 Increased By ▲ 6.31 (0.14%)
BR30 22,143 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By ▲ 26.15 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,643 Increased By ▲ 17.47 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Celtic boss Lennon given fresh vote of confidence

  • The club said players were left "shaken" after being targeted by missiles.
AFP 08 Dec 2020

LONDON: Celtic manager Neil Lennon has on Monday been told his job is safe for the rest of the year -- his second public vote of confidence within a week.

Disgruntlement among the Celtic support intensified after they drew 1-1 with St Johnstone on Sunday to leave them 13 points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers with two games in hand.

But the Celtic board released a statement making clear its "continuing support for Neil and his backroom team", who are chasing a record 10th title in a row.

"The board recognises and understands the importance of winning the league championship this season," the club said.

The statement added: "Whilst it has been suggested that it is time for a change, at this stage in the season the board believes that Neil and his management team are best placed to turn the team's performances around and lead us on to success.

"The board continues to work closely with Neil and his team to support them as they seek to do so and progress will be reviewed in the New Year."

The Hoops have not won in five matches and have only recorded two victories in 12 games.

A home defeat by Ross County in the League Cup last week sparked angry scenes outside Celtic Park, with police reporting three injuries for their officers.

The club said players were left "shaken" after being targeted by missiles.

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell called for "strength in adversity" as fans demanded the sacking of Lennon.

After defeat by AC Milan and more dropped Premiership points, there were more protests on Sunday amid a heavy police presence, with footage showing fans running after the team buses to express their displeasure.

But the club's power-brokers have stood by Lennon, who can clinch last season's treble on December 20 when Celtic face Hearts in the delayed Scottish Cup final.

Neil Lennon

Celtic boss Lennon given fresh vote of confidence

Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws

Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report

Millions of Californians locked down, UK to start vaccinating

Rising tension: India skips Canada-led COVID-19 meeting over Trudeau's remarks

Violation of religious freedom: US govt places Pakistan and China among 'countries of particular concern'

COVID-19 claims 89 lives, highest since July 5

US AstraZeneca vaccine trial will clear confusion on how well it works: US scientist

Canadian police officer was 'uncomfortable' assisting FBI in Huawei CFO's extradition

China's Wang vows to uphold trade deal during Biden administration

US Congress to vote on stopgap funding bill as COVID-19 aid talks continue

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters