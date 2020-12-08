Balotelli signs for Berlusconi's ambitious Monza

ROME: Mario Balotelli has signed for Silvio Berlusconi's team Monza on a deal until the end of the season, the Italian Serie B side announced on Monday.

In a statement, Monza said that striker Balotelli has signed a contract until the end of June, but did not disclose the Italy international's wages.

Balotelli reunites with former Milan chiefs Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani, under whom he played over 2013 and 2014 and then on loan from Liverpool for the 2015-16 Serie A season.

He arrived at Milan in January 2013 and scored 12 goals to help the 'Rossoneri' reach the following season's Champions League.

Balotelli also rejoins former Milan teammate Kevin Prince Boateng, who signed for Monza in September.

The 30-year-old, who has scored 14 times in 36 appearances for Italy, played for his hometown team Brescia last season but couldn't do anything to stop them from being relegated to second-tier Serie B.

He has had a turbulent career since bursting on the scene as a talented teenager at Inter Milan in 2007, going on to play in the team that won the treble under Jose Mourinho in 2010.

Balotelli also won the Premier League title with Manchester City in 2012 before shining in that year's European championships, where he helped Italy reach the final.

He has also played for Liverpool, Nice and Marseille but has failed to live up to the promise of the early stage of his career.

Former Italian prime minister Berlusconi purchased Monza in September 2018 for around three million euros (today $3.6 million) having sold Milan for 740 million euros in April 2017.

The club from just outside Milan earned promotion from third-tier Serie C last season and are currently seven points off the automatic promotion places for the top flight.