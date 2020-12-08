AVN 78.67 Increased By ▲ 5.47 (7.47%)
Last date for filing Income Tax Returns today

  • Salary earners earning more than Rs. 600,000 in a year are required to submit their annual tax returns.
Ali Ahmed 08 Dec 2020

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has said that today (Tuesday 8th December) is the last date for submission of income tax returns, the period will not be extended further.

The Federal Board of Revenue while issuing a warning to taxpayers has said that if the income tax returns are submitted by December 8, the due date will not be extended further.

Salary earners earning more than Rs. 600,000 in a year are required to submit their annual tax returns.

The FBR has warned that legal action will be taken against those who do not submit their annual tax returns on time.

Earlier, the FBR has said that the option for filling out an online request for an extension would also be available and the extension would be granted generously up to the possible extent.

