Dr Faisal for strict measures to control rising number of COVID-19 cases

  Talking to a private news channel, he said people were not following the standard operating procedures, given by the government for combating the second wave of coronavirus.
APP 07 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan Monday said the incumbent government could take strict measures to control rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said people were not following the standard operating procedures, given by the government for combating the second wave of coronavirus.

About complete lockdown policy, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was not in favor of complete shutter down due to economic conditions of daily wage workers and labor community.

In Europe, he said, the situation was different as compared to Pakistan.

In reply to a question regarding the vaccination, the special assistant said priority would be given to frontline workers discharging duties in the hospitals.

To another question about deaths at Khyber Teaching Hospital, he said investigations were underway in that tragic incident.

