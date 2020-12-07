Markets
Wall St headed lower on Sino-U.S. tensions; stimulus deal awaited
07 Dec 2020
Wall Street’s main indexes were set to retreat from record levels on Monday as fresh Sino-U.S. tensions over Hong Kong dented sentiment, while investors also awaited concrete signs of progress on a coronavirus relief bill.
The MSCI world equity index dipped after Reuters reported Washington was preparing to impose sanctions on some Chinese officials over their alleged role in Beijing’s disqualification of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong.
