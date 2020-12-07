Pakistan
07 Dec 2020
KARACHI: Following were the bullion prices in Karachi on Monday.
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 94307.00 (per 10 gram)
Silver Tezabi Rs. 1045.95 (per 10 gram)
Bullion prices on Monday
