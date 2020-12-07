Business & Finance
Romania says rejects bids at 2034 treasury bond tender
BUCHAREST: Romania's finance ministry rejected all bids at a tender to sell 300 million lei ($74.57 million) of 2034 treasury bonds, the central bank said on Monday.
Bids totalled a meagre 66 million lei, data on the bank's page showed.
So far this year, Romania has sold roughly 68.3 billion lei of local currency bills and bonds as well as 2.29 billion euros worth of euro-denominated paper.
It tapped 8.8 billion euros and $3.3 billion from foreign markets.
