World
Ukraine reports outbreak of highly pathogenic bird flu
- Citing a report from Ukraine's agriculture and food ministry, the Paris-based OIE said the virus found was of serotype H5 but gave no further details.
Updated 07 Dec 2020
PARIS: Ukraine has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic bird flu among backyard birds in the southern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday.
Citing a report from Ukraine's agriculture and food ministry, the Paris-based OIE said the virus found was of serotype H5 but gave no further details.
Avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has been spreading rapidly in Europe, putting the poultry industry on alert after previous outbreaks led to the culling of tens of millions of birds.
PDM leaders adamant to hold rally in Lahore despite govt's warning
Ukraine reports outbreak of highly pathogenic bird flu
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate soars to 9.71%; cases rise to highest since July 2
Govt forms special cabinet committee for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine
Hafeez Shaikh lauds provinces for controlling prices, directs for action against hoarders
China calls for new talks with US after Biden win
COVID-19 lockdowns devastated working class with distant recovery, survey finds
Collective efforts needed to eradicate menace of drugs from society: PM
Interior Minister Ijaz Shah gets first dose of COVID-19 trial vaccine
EU's Barnier says no UK deal yet: diplomatic source
Patients' deaths: Seven Khyber Teaching Hospital officials suspended over negligence
UAE target of cyber attacks after Israel deal, official says
Read more stories
Comments