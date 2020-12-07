Pakistan
IHC dismisses petition against appointments of 15 special assistants to PM
- The court had reserved the verdict on September 9, after concluding arguments from the respondents and petitioners.
07 Dec 2020
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed a petition challenging the appointments of 15 special assistants to the Prime Minister.
A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani announced the judgment on the case filed by a journalist Farrukh Nawaz Bhatti.
The court had reserved the verdict on September 9, after concluding arguments from the respondents and petitioners.
The court would issue detailed written order later.
PARCO's Coastal Oil Refinery to enable country achieve production of petroleum products at local level: PM
IHC dismisses petition against appointments of 15 special assistants to PM
PM for necessary measures to bring about further improvement in power sector
PDM leaders adamant to hold rally in Lahore despite govt's warning
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate soars to 9.71%; cases rise to highest since July 2
Govt forms special cabinet committee for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine
Hafeez Shaikh lauds provinces for controlling prices, directs for action against hoarders
China calls for new talks with US after Biden win
COVID-19 lockdowns devastated working class with distant recovery, survey finds
Collective efforts needed to eradicate menace of drugs from society: PM
Interior Minister Ijaz Shah gets first dose of COVID-19 trial vaccine
EU's Barnier says no UK deal yet: diplomatic source
Read more stories
Comments