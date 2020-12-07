British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is ready to pull out of Brexit talks unless the European Union agrees to budge on its demands, The Sun newspaper reported on Monday.
“Today he will tell the EU he is not for turning as he vows to stand firm against 11th-hour Brexit demands from France,” The Sun said. “But No 10 (his office) said the PM will call time if the EU refuses to budge from their ‘outrageous’ demands.”
PDM leaders adamant to hold rally in Lahore despite govt's warning
UK's Johnson ready to pull out of Brexit talks, The Sun says
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate soars to 9.71%; cases rise to highest since July 2
Govt forms special cabinet committee for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine
Hafeez Shaikh lauds provinces for controlling prices, directs for action against hoarders
China calls for new talks with US after Biden win
COVID-19 lockdowns devastated working class with distant recovery, survey finds
Collective efforts needed to eradicate menace of drugs from society: PM
Interior Minister Ijaz Shah gets first dose of COVID-19 trial vaccine
EU's Barnier says no UK deal yet: diplomatic source
Patients' deaths: Seven Khyber Teaching Hospital officials suspended over negligence
UAE target of cyber attacks after Israel deal, official says
Read more stories
Comments