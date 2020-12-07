Sindh reports 41 deaths, 1,726 new coronavirus cases

Sindh on Monday reported 41 deaths and 1,726 new coronavirus infections in past 24 hours, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while giving daily briefing.

As per details, this is the highest death toll since July, while death toll from the virus in the province has reached 3,060.

The chief minister said that 12,442 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,726 cases that constituted 13.9 per cent current detection rate.

He said so far 2,076,519 tests have been conducted across the province against which 186,212 patients were diagnosed, of them 87 percent or 160,933 have recovered, including 1352 overnight.

The CM said 22,219 patients were under treatment, of them 21,350 in home isolation, 12 at isolation centers and 857 at different hospitals.

Currently 76 patients are stated to be critical, including 76 shifted to ventilators, he added.

Out of 1726 new cases, 1484 have been detected from Karachi, including 584 from South, 455 East, 256 Korangi, 164 Central, 80 Malir, 71 West.