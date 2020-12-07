Civil, military leaders sit together to mull over COVID-19 situation in Punjab

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Monday chaired a meeting of the apex committee to implement coordinated and effective measures to overcome rising COVID-19 cases.

As per details, the meeting was attended by civil and military leadership including, Corps Commander Lahore Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan.

During the meeting, officials expressed their concern over the non-implementation of the SOPs during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

They agreed to launch joint efforts for saving the lives of the public besides also having a consensus over implementing strict COVID-19 measures if the ongoing situation aggravates.

It was also agreed that hospitals would be equipped with facilities to deal with the COVID-19 situation.

Furthermore, they also agreed that the SOPs would be implemented while avoiding the shutdown of business activities.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar addressing to the meeting said that they have made isolation centres at the DHQs and Expo Centre Lahore functional.