AVN 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.34%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
CHCC 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.03%)
DCL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
DGKC 105.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.88%)
EFERT 60.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.08%)
EPCL 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
HASCOL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.14%)
HBL 130.27 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.22%)
HUBC 84.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.82%)
JSCL 30.16 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (6.27%)
KAPCO 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
MLCF 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.15%)
OGDC 101.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.48%)
PAEL 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.33%)
PIBTL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.64%)
PIOC 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.23%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
PPL 91.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.64%)
PSO 201.72 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-2.46%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
TRG 74.66 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.39%)
UNITY 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.54%)
WTL 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.64%)
BR100 4,388 Decreased By ▼ -10.57 (-0.24%)
BR30 22,144 Decreased By ▼ -105.29 (-0.47%)
KSE100 42,115 Decreased By ▼ -91.69 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,626 Decreased By ▼ -56.62 (-0.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan keen to promote trade, cultural ties with Belarus: President

  • He expressed the hope that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the two countries on cooperation in the field of education would greatly help in strengthening cultural linkages.
APP 07 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday said Pakistan was keen to promote trade and cultural cooperation with Belarus through joint ventures.

Talking to the outgoing ambassador of Belarus Andrei Ermolovich, who paid a farewell call on him here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President said Pakistan highly valued its ties with Belarus and wanted to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields of mutual interest including trade and investment, science and technology, culture and defence.

The President remarked that both countries had great potential of cooperation in the areas of culture, tourism and pharmaceuticals and stressed the need for increasing cooperation in these areas for mutual benefit of both the countries.

He expressed the hope that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the two countries on cooperation in the field of education would greatly help in strengthening cultural linkages.

He congratulated Andrei Ermolovich on successful completion of his tenure as ambassador and expressed confidence that he would continue to promote Pakistan-Belarus relations.

Dr. Arif Alvi

Pakistan keen to promote trade, cultural ties with Belarus: President

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate soars to 9.71%; cases rise to highest since July 2

Govt forms special cabinet committee for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine

Hafeez Shaikh lauds provinces for controlling prices, directs for action against hoarders

China calls for new talks with US after Biden win

COVID-19 lockdowns devastated working class with distant recovery, survey finds

Collective efforts needed to eradicate menace of drugs from society: PM

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah gets first dose of COVID-19 trial vaccine

EU's Barnier says no UK deal yet: diplomatic source

Patients' deaths: Seven Khyber Teaching Hospital officials suspended over negligence

UAE target of cyber attacks after Israel deal, official says

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters