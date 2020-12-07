IHC disposes of petition in missing person case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday disposed of a petition filed by the family of a missing person Sajid Mehmood after the interior ministry assured the bench it would pay the compensation to the victim family withing sixty days.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a case filed by the victim family seeking contempt of court proceedings against interior ministry for not implementing the court verdict.

During the course of proceeding, the petitioner's lawyer Umer Gilani pleaded that his client just wanted the respondents to comply the court orders.

The chief justice said what the court could do other than giving judgment.

Justice Minallah said that the court couldn't search the missing citizen itself if the state couldn't recover him.

The bench said that there were certain limits of the court, adding that it could not assume something itself.

The court also directed the police to submit progress report every fortnight and disposed of the case with instructions.