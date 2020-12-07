CBOT wheat may test support at $5.66-1/2

SINGAPORE: CBOT March wheat may test a support at $5.66-1/2 per bushel, a break below which could cause a fall to $5.55-3/4.

The support is provided by the 138.2pc projection level of a downtrend from $6.28-3/4.

Based on the consolidation range from $5.73 to $5.89-3/4, wheat may drop to $5.55-3/4.

Resistance is at $5.73, a break above which could lead to a gain into $5.77 to $5.83-3/4 range.