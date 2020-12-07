Taiwan's MFIG tenders to buy up to 65,000 tonnes corn

HAMBURG: Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group has issued an international tender to buy up to 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn which can be sourced from the United States, Brazil, Argentina or South Africa, European traders said on Monday.

The tender closes on Wednesday, Dec. 9, they said.

Shipment is sought in February and March 2021 depending on origin supplied.

Some 40,000 to 65,000 tonnes of yellow corn is sought in a single consignment.

Shipment is between Feb. 21 and March 12 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Gulf, Brazil or Argentina, they said.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast or South Africa, shipment is sought between March 8 and March 27.

Offers are sought at a premium over the Chicago May 2021 corn contract.

In its last reported tender on Oct. 27, the MFIG group bought about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from the United States.