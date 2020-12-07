Markets
Ugandan shilling stable on flat appetite for hard currency
07 Dec 2020
KAMPALA: The Ugandan shilling traded stable on Monday amid receding appetite for hard currency from both merchandise importers and players in the interbank market.
At 0922GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,670/3,680, same level as Friday's close.
