Algeria believed to pass in tender for 25,000 tonnes barley
- ONAB is believed to have bought about 35,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in a separate tender last week.
07 Dec 2020
HAMBURG: Algerian state agency ONAB is believed to have made no purchase in a tender for 25,000 tonnes of animal feed barley which closed on Thursday, European traders said on Monday.
The barley was sought for shipment between Jan. 15 and Jan. 31, 2021.
ONAB is believed to have bought about 35,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in a separate tender last week.
