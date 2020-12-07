AVN 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.34%)
One Japanese buyer agrees to pay Q1 aluminium premium of $130/T, up 48pc from Q4

  • The figure is higher than the $88 per tonne paid in October to December and marks a second consecutive quarterly increase and the highest since the July-September quarter in 2018.
Reuters 07 Dec 2020

TOKYO: A Japanese aluminium buyer has agreed to pay a global producer a premium of $130 per tonne over the benchmark price for shipments in January to March, up 48pc from the current quarter, a source directly involved in the pricing talks said on Monday.

The figure is higher than the $88 per tonne paid in October to December and marks a second consecutive quarterly increase and the highest since the July-September quarter in 2018.

But it is lower than the initial offers of $138-$140 made by producers last month.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the light metal and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the benchmark London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region.

One Japanese buyer agrees to pay Q1 aluminium premium of $130/T, up 48pc from Q4

