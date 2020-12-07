Business & Finance
Rolls-Royce kicks off disposal plan with nuclear instrument sale
07 Dec 2020
LONDON: Britain's Rolls-Royce said on Monday it had signed a deal to sell its civil nuclear instrumentation and control business for an undisclosed sum, kicking off a plan to raise 2 billion pounds ($2.65 billion) from disposals to recover from the pandemic.
Rolls-Royce said in a statement that it was selling the business, which has operations in France, Czech Republic and China and employs 550 staff, to French engineering company Framatome.
