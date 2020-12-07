Nine govt school teachers test positive for COVID-19 in Peshawar

Nine teachers of a government school have tested positive for COVID-19, local media reported on Monday.

As per details, the samples of 44 teachers of the Government Higher Secondary School Tarnab were taken earlier, among them nine came coronavirus positive. A few results are still pending.

Teachers complained that the school is not being closed despite COVID-19 cases in the institution. “The teachers being called to the school for on-line classes,” they said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported its highest daily number of coronavirus cases after 3,795 people tested positive for the virus.

Out of 3,795 cases, Sindh reported 2,013 cases, Punjab 807 cases, Balochistan 26 cases and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 456 new cases. Likewise, Islamabad reported 402 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir reported 78 and 13 cases were reported in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The country also reported 37 fatalities, taking the total number to 8,398. Meanwhile, 1,530 more people have recovered from the deadly virus, taking the tally to 356,542. Currently, there are 55,354 active cases across the country of which 2,539 are in critical care.

Meanwhile, The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) informed on Monday that the national positivity rate has been recorded at 9.71%. 81% of the positive cases have been detected in urban centres.

Sindh has the highest positivity rate of 15.83% among provinces, while Karachi has the highest positivity rate among cities with 21.31%. Meanwhile, Azad Jammu and Kashmir's positivity rate is 11.93 % while, Balochistan has the third-highest positivity rate with 11.61 %.