Three more patients die of COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Three corona patients died while 28 people were tested positive during the last 24 hours.

Deputy District Officer Health Dr. Asif Shehzad told APP on Monday, after the death of three patients, the number of death had reached 268 since March this year.

He informed that 230 coronaviurs tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories, out of them, 28 were positive.

He said a total COVID-19 cases in Faisalabad reached 557 while 5,842 patients had so far recovered.

He added that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital.

Dr Asif said that at present, 88 patients, including 32 confirmed patients, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 31 patients, including 10 confirmed, had been admitted to the DHQ Hospital.