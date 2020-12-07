AVN 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.34%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
CHCC 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.03%)
DCL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
DGKC 105.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.88%)
EFERT 60.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.08%)
EPCL 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
HASCOL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.14%)
HBL 130.27 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.22%)
HUBC 84.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.82%)
JSCL 30.16 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (6.27%)
KAPCO 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
MLCF 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.15%)
OGDC 101.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.48%)
PAEL 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.33%)
PIBTL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.64%)
PIOC 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.23%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
PPL 91.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.64%)
PSO 201.72 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-2.46%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
TRG 74.66 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.39%)
UNITY 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.54%)
WTL 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.64%)
BR100 4,391 Decreased By ▼ -7.99 (-0.18%)
BR30 22,144 Decreased By ▼ -105.29 (-0.47%)
KSE100 42,133 Decreased By ▼ -74.34 (-0.18%)
KSE30 17,648 Decreased By ▼ -34.8 (-0.2%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

APCNGA seeks one-month extension in last date of filing tax returns

  • He said the CNG sector remained unable to file their tax returns due to some problems with the FBR’s online system of income tax calculation.
APP 07 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) Monday sought one-month extension in last date of filing tax returns, which was December 8.

“We have submitted an application with the FBR [Federal Board of Revenue] to extend the period of filing online tax returns for one month,” APCNGA Central Leader Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha said in a press statement.

He said the CNG sector remained unable to file their tax returns due to some problems with the FBR’s online system of income tax calculation.

Paracha said the association was in constant contact with the FBR in that regard.

He said the CNG sector was one of the highest direct tax-paying sectors of the country, and had paid GST [General Sales Tax] at every unit of the sale through its gas supplier companies, Sui Southern Gas Company and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, bills and income tax through gas & electricity bills and supplies.

The association in the application, dated December 7, stated: “This year, the CNG station owners have been facing several issues in filing their income tax returns due to miscalculation and difference by IRIS on paid tax. It’s a very serious problem and we have in communication with the FBR for its solution.”

It further asked “The CNG sector is still facing the same problem till today resulting that the operation CNG stations are not able to file their returns.”

Citing the reasons, the association has requested the FBR “to fix the pertaining problems in the IRIS software/system and CNG sector be granted one month extension in due date enabling us to file our returns properly.”

Federal Board of Revenue natural gas TAX All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association CNG station

APCNGA seeks one-month extension in last date of filing tax returns

Hafeez Shaikh lauds provinces for controlling prices, directs for action against hoarders

COVID-19 lockdowns devastated working class with distant recovery, survey finds

Collective efforts needed to eradicate menace of drugs from society: PM

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah gets first dose of COVID-19 trial vaccine

EU's Barnier says no UK deal yet: diplomatic source

Patients' deaths: Seven Khyber Teaching Hospital officials suspended over negligence

UAE target of cyber attacks after Israel deal, official says

Arab uprisings breathe life into independence-era flags

Hay beds and highway kitchens: Indian farmers dig in for reform protests

EU to consider making good on sanctions threat against Turkey

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters