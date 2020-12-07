APCNGA seeks one-month extension in last date of filing tax returns

ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) Monday sought one-month extension in last date of filing tax returns, which was December 8.

“We have submitted an application with the FBR [Federal Board of Revenue] to extend the period of filing online tax returns for one month,” APCNGA Central Leader Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha said in a press statement.

He said the CNG sector remained unable to file their tax returns due to some problems with the FBR’s online system of income tax calculation.

Paracha said the association was in constant contact with the FBR in that regard.

He said the CNG sector was one of the highest direct tax-paying sectors of the country, and had paid GST [General Sales Tax] at every unit of the sale through its gas supplier companies, Sui Southern Gas Company and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, bills and income tax through gas & electricity bills and supplies.

The association in the application, dated December 7, stated: “This year, the CNG station owners have been facing several issues in filing their income tax returns due to miscalculation and difference by IRIS on paid tax. It’s a very serious problem and we have in communication with the FBR for its solution.”

It further asked “The CNG sector is still facing the same problem till today resulting that the operation CNG stations are not able to file their returns.”

Citing the reasons, the association has requested the FBR “to fix the pertaining problems in the IRIS software/system and CNG sector be granted one month extension in due date enabling us to file our returns properly.”