AVN 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.34%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
CHCC 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.03%)
DCL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
DGKC 105.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.88%)
EFERT 60.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.08%)
EPCL 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
HASCOL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.14%)
HBL 130.27 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.22%)
HUBC 84.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.82%)
JSCL 30.16 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (6.27%)
KAPCO 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
MLCF 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.15%)
OGDC 101.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.48%)
PAEL 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.33%)
PIBTL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.64%)
PIOC 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.23%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
PPL 91.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.64%)
PSO 201.72 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-2.46%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
TRG 74.66 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.39%)
UNITY 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.54%)
WTL 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.64%)
BR100 4,388 Decreased By ▼ -10.57 (-0.24%)
BR30 22,144 Decreased By ▼ -105.29 (-0.47%)
KSE100 42,140 Decreased By ▼ -66.85 (-0.16%)
KSE30 17,650 Decreased By ▼ -32.69 (-0.18%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan's Organic Meat Company to Supply 1200 MT of Meat to Middle East

  • The Organic Meat Company Ltd. awarded an approximately US$ 3.9 Million contract to supply frozen boneless meat to the biggest food processor in the Middle East.
BR Web Desk Updated 07 Dec 2020

The Organic Meat Company Ltd. (TOMCL) has been contracted to supply frozen boneless meat to National Food Company (Americana), which is one of the most successful organizations in the Middle East. The group is considered one of the largest food manufacturing and distributing companies in the region.

TOMCL is the first company from Pakistan to be approved by a multinational food processing company for supply of meat from Pakistan.

The Organic Meat Company Ltd., incorporated in 2010, is a high-quality Halal meat processor and exporter. The company started its operation in 2011 with two initial products, fresh chilled beef and mutton, and frozen boneless meat.

In addition to this, TOMCL is also the first and only company to be approved by Saudi Arabia and Drug Authority (SFDA) to export frozen meat via sea to Saudi Arabia.

As a pioneer of frozen boneless meat exports, TOMCL has been selling meat in the international market for almost a decade now. The company has had an impressive history of delivering halal and a variety of qualities of chilled and frozen meat and edible offals to various meat and offal importers all over the Middle East and Far East. The company’s innovative history in the meat sector and its state of the art services played a major role in acquiring this contract.

Currently, TOMCL has the largest product range and market access from Pakistan’s meat export sector. Moreover, the company’s slaughtering and meat processing facility is spread over 15 acres at Gadap, Karachi. The facilities are approved to supply products to Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Maldives, Hong Kong and Vietnam.

The company is associated with various international organizations and has certifications reflecting compliance with international standards of hygiene, quality control and after sales. TOMCL stands out to be an exclusive livestock slaughtering and meat processing facility in the country matching and complying with international standards like HACCP ISO 9001:2008, PSQCA, Gulf Food Standards (UAE), Saudi Food and Drug Authority, and JAKIM (Malaysian Standards).

This contract further solidifies TOMCL’s position as a reputable and reliable meat processor in the export sector.

exports meat TOMCL

Pakistan's Organic Meat Company to Supply 1200 MT of Meat to Middle East

Hafeez Shaikh lauds provinces for controlling prices, directs for action against hoarders

COVID-19 lockdowns devastated working class with distant recovery, survey finds

Collective efforts needed to eradicate menace of drugs from society: PM

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah gets first dose of COVID-19 trial vaccine

EU's Barnier says no UK deal yet: diplomatic source

Patients' deaths: Seven Khyber Teaching Hospital officials suspended over negligence

UAE target of cyber attacks after Israel deal, official says

Arab uprisings breathe life into independence-era flags

Hay beds and highway kitchens: Indian farmers dig in for reform protests

EU to consider making good on sanctions threat against Turkey

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters