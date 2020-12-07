AVN 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.34%)
Kia recalls 295K vehicles due to fire risks in the US

  • Kia Motor announced that this recall will cover some model years for its Sorento, Forte, Forte Koup, Optima Hybrid, Soul and Sportage vehicles because of risk of engine compartment fires.
BR Web Desk Updated 07 Dec 2020
Kia Motors announced on Saturday that it is recalling 295,000 of its vehicles in the US due to engine fire risks.

This recall will include Sorento 2012-13, Forte 2012-15, Forte Koup, Optima Hybrid 2011-13, Soul 2014-15 and Sportage 2012 vehicles. The engine compartment in these models is susceptible to fires while driving.

The Korean automaker is currently developing a Knock Sensor Detection System software update to improve detection of fire hazards. Kia dealers will also be required to inspect the engine compartment for fuel or oil leaks and perform an engine test to make sure that the vehicle is ready for sale. Moreover, dealers will also make any necessary repairs along the way including the replacement of the engine, if necessary.

The company along with affiliate Hyundai Motor also suffered from a $210 million civil penalty last week after US auto safety regulators said they failed to recall 1.6 million vehicles for engine issues in a timely fashion.

Kia had to pay a total of $70 million in civil penalty, which included an upfront payment of $27 million with requirements to spend $16 million on specified safety measures, and a potential deferred penalty of $27 million. This settlement covers recalls in 2015 and 2017.

According to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Kia inaccurately reported some information to the agency regarding the recalls.

The auto manufacturer explained that it has made the decision to recall certain vehicles, based on NHTSA’s recommendation, as a preventative measure to prevent fire risk.

