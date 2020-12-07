PTBA urges FBR to extend return filing date till Jan 31st

The Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) has urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the date for filing of return of income for the tax year 2020 till 31st January 2021.

In a letter to FBR Chairman, President PTBA Aftab Hussain Nagra said that the global situation created due to the coronavirus pandemic has made it impossible for taxpayers to timely file their tax returns.

“No doubt that COVID-19 situation has affected the whole world even the Asian countries are also suffering hardship due to the Covid-19. It is worth to mention here that normal life / normal business activities are not going on due to the COVID situation, which can be evaluated from the fact that even the Government of India has further extended time for filing of return till 31st January 2021 from the original due date i.e. 31st July 2020,” read the letter.

“Thus timely filing of returns of income for tax year 2020 in this situation, is not possible,” it said.

The PTBA also highlighted issues being faced by taxpayers while filing tax returns. “Apart from the above situation we would like to draw your attention towards the issues being faced by the taxpayer in general and by the tax consultants in particular regarding minimum tax liability wrongly calculated by the system while filing income tax return for tax year 2020.

“Moreover, the other issues like tax calculation of Behbood savings certificates/ profit etc is also required to be deployed correctly in the system. PTBA has already pointed out in writing the issue in detail through letter dated 13th November 2020. Unfortunately till date the issue pertaining to calculation of minimum tax liability by the system is persistent and not resolve which needs your special attention,” stated PTBA.

It also urged FBR to draw attention towards the single Pager return of income for manufacturers having turnover less than Rs 30 million, was introduced by the FBR on 26 November 2020 through notification / SRO 1261 (1)/ 2020. “It is not understandable that how the manufacturers having less than 50 million turnover can file their return within available time left that are 12 days, which is humanly impossible,” PTBA said.

“Hopefully our request would succeed and time / date for filing of return of income for tax year 2020 would be extended till 31st January 2021 as the PTPA along with affiliated tax bars of the country as a part and parcel of FBR are working hard for contributing towards national exchequer through filing of return etc,” it said.