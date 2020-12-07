World
Russia reports 28,142 new coronavirus cases, 456 deaths
07 Dec 2020
MOSCOW: Russia confirmed 28,142 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours on Monday, including 7,279 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 2,488,912 since the pandemic began.
Authorities said 456 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 43,597.
