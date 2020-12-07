AVN 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.34%)
Russia reports 28,142 new coronavirus cases, 456 deaths

  • Authorities said 456 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 43,597.
Reuters 07 Dec 2020

MOSCOW: Russia confirmed 28,142 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours on Monday, including 7,279 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 2,488,912 since the pandemic began.

Authorities said 456 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 43,597.

