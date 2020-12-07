Poland's Nov unemployment rate unchanged at 6.1%

WARSAW: Poland's unemployment rate for November remained unchanged at 6.1%, Poland's state news agency PAP reported, citing data from the Ministry of Development, Labour and Technology.

According to the ministry's data, the number of unemployed Polish workers at the end of November amounted to just over one million - an increase of around 7,800 people since the end of October.

Poland's unemployment rate in the new year could approach 7%, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin said last week.