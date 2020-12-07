Balochistan govt has started development work on boarder markets

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan government has initiated the development work on boarder markets at frontier areas to boost significant business activities in the province.

The government has initiated the development work on Pak-Iran boarder and the newly inaugurated gateway at Badini, Pak-Afghan boarder to create and promote economic activities in the province.

The government has plan for setting up 13 border markets at the adjacent border areas of Iran and Afghanistan, an official of Balochistan government told APP on Monday.

“The land acquisition process has completed and the work has initiated for developing infrastructure including communication network, water supply and electricity in the market areas,” he added. In the first phase, the work has been started on the border trade junction at Gabad and Mand Redig of Gwadar district.

Border Market is being started on an area of three "With the establishment of boarder markets, employment opportunities will be created for 20000 locals from each market and entire province would benefit from its associated benefits,” he added.

Federal Minister Zubida Jalal accompanied with other provincial officers visited the Mand Border to identify site lands related to the establishment of the Border Market pilot project.