Cambodian PM says no state of emergency to be declared despite spike in COVID-19 cases

APP 07 Dec 2020

PHNOM PENH: Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said Sunday midnight that he would not propose King Norodom Sihamoni to put the country in the state of emergency although he had already drafted the request.

"As the head of the government, I would like to confirm that there will be no request (to His Majesty the King) to put the country in the state of emergency wholly or partially," he said on Facebook, adding that there would be no lockdown in the capital city.

"I would like to appeal to the people to keep calm, not to panic, and to work with the government to fight against the COVID-19 based on the guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health."

Cambodia has been sparing no effort to contain the first-ever COVID-19 transmission in the community, which was detected on Nov. 28 on several members of a family living in Phnom Penh and northwest Siem Reap province.

According to a Ministry of Health's statement on Monday, at least 32 Phnom Penh dwellers have been tested positive for the virus so far. To stem the virus, the kingdom has closed down schools, museums, cinemas, and arts performing venues nationwide and banned mass gatherings and weddings in Phnom Penh and Siem Reap province.

COVID19 Samdech Techo Hun Sen

