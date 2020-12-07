AVN 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.34%)
Business & Finance

South Africa's net foreign reserves down to $51.257bn in November

  • Gross reserves rose to $53.760 billion in November from $53.658 billion the prior month.
Reuters 07 Dec 2020

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's net foreign reserves edged lower to $51.257 billion in November from $51.364 billion in October, the Reserve Bank said on Monday.

Gross reserves rose to $53.760 billion in November from $53.658 billion the prior month.

The forward position, which represents the central bank's unsettled or swap transactions, fell to $4.648 billion from $4.901 billion.

South Africa Reserve Bank

