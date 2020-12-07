Business & Finance
South Africa's net foreign reserves down to $51.257bn in November
07 Dec 2020
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's net foreign reserves edged lower to $51.257 billion in November from $51.364 billion in October, the Reserve Bank said on Monday.
The forward position, which represents the central bank's unsettled or swap transactions, fell to $4.648 billion from $4.901 billion.
