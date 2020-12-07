AVN 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.34%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
CHCC 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.03%)
DCL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
DGKC 105.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.88%)
EFERT 60.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.08%)
EPCL 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
HASCOL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.14%)
HBL 130.27 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.22%)
HUBC 84.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.82%)
JSCL 30.16 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (6.27%)
KAPCO 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
MLCF 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.15%)
OGDC 101.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.48%)
PAEL 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.33%)
PIBTL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.64%)
PIOC 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.23%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
PPL 91.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.64%)
PSO 201.72 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-2.46%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
TRG 74.66 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.39%)
UNITY 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.54%)
WTL 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.64%)
BR100 4,405 Increased By ▲ 5.9 (0.13%)
BR30 22,245 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-0.02%)
KSE100 42,239 Increased By ▲ 32.33 (0.08%)
KSE30 17,698 Increased By ▲ 15.72 (0.09%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India can bank on match-winner Pandya for next five years: Kohli

  • India needed 25 runs off the last two overs and Pandya delivered in style, smashing two sixes in the final over to secure a six-wicket victory with two balls to spare.
Reuters 07 Dec 2020

SYDNEY: India captain Virat Kohli has identified Hardik Pandya as their "bankable" match-winner for the next four to five years after the all-rounder dazzled in their series-clinching Twenty20 International victory over Australia on Sunday.

India needed 25 runs off the last two overs and Pandya delivered in style, smashing two sixes in the final over to secure a six-wicket victory with two balls to spare.

"He has natural raw talent, and now he's quite experienced having played quite a bit of T20 cricket in the IPL (Indian Premier League) and playing for India too," Kohli said after India's second successive win in the three-match series.

"Now he realises that this is his time, the next four-five years, to become that bankable middle-order player that can win you games from anywhere.

"You need that finisher and he's becoming that for us. He's hungry, he's got to keep getting better."

Pandya, whose 42 not out off 22 balls earned him the Man of the Match award, showed no signs of nerves even as the asking run rate spiralled.

"I always believe as a cricketer you have to improve with time and I have taken some time but I think things are coming pretty well now," said the 27-year-old.

"Now my biggest goal (is) that I want to finish games where it matters the most."

Pandya said he was happy to bat wherever the team need him.

"If time comes when I have to bat number four, I don't mind," he added. "If time comes where I have to finish the game, I have to do that job as well, whatever the team requires."

Tuesday's final Twenty20 match will also be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Virat Kohli IPL Hardik Pandya T20 cricket

India can bank on match-winner Pandya for next five years: Kohli

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah gets first dose of COVID-19 trial vaccine

EU's Barnier says no UK deal yet: diplomatic source

Patients' deaths: Seven Khyber Teaching Hospital officials suspended over negligence

UAE target of cyber attacks after Israel deal, official says

Arab uprisings breathe life into independence-era flags

Hay beds and highway kitchens: Indian farmers dig in for reform protests

EU to consider making good on sanctions threat against Turkey

Biden to pick Xavier Becerra for health secretary, key role in battling pandemic: sources

Sinovac secures $515mn funding to boost COVID-19 vaccine production

Iran prepares to raise oil exports if sanctions eased: state media

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters